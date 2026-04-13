Karol G makes Coachella history and reclaims Hispanic pride

Published by Diane Hernández 13 de abril, 2026

Colombian star Karol G marked a turning point at Coachella with an electrifying and symbolically charged performance, becoming the first Latina artist to headline the annual festival in Indio, California.

"There were 27 years of this festival, and it's the first time a Latina headlines Coachella," said the singer, visibly moved, while thanking those who paved the way before her, according to AFP.

During the show, she also dedicated words of support to the Hispanic community in the United States: "Don't be afraid, be proud."

Stage display, strength and sensuality

The artist opened her show with a visual narrative about identity and belonging, before igniting the audience with "Latina Foreva," one of the tracks from her album "Tropicoqueta." Dressed in a gold bikini and accompanied by a large corps de ballet, she offered a stage display that combined strength, sensuality and references to icons like Shakira.

The repertoire included some of her biggest hits, such as "TQG," "Gatúbela," "Amargura" and "Tropicoqueta," as well as live collaborations with artists such as Becky G, Mariah Angeliq and producer Wisin, who led the audience in chanting reggaeton classics. She also surprised the crowd with the participation of Greg Gonzalez in an unreleased ballad.

In one of the most emotional moments of the night, Karol G, wrapped in the colors of Colombia, invited the audience to sing "Mi Tierra" by Gloria Estefan, a hymn to roots and the migrant experience.

More than music, a Coachella with a lot of sparkle

The day was not only marked by music. Earlier, fans of the artist gathered at a marketplace promoted by her label, Bichota Records, focused on promoting Latin brands. There, makeup artist Duvan Foronda interacted with fans, applying glossy looks in tune with the singer's aesthetic.

The closing of the third day of the festival also featured outstanding performances by Fatboy Slim and Iggy Pop, who, at 78 years old, surprised the audience with classics such as "Lust for Life" before leaving the stage inside a coffin.