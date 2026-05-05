Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni reach settlement to end long-running court battle

Actress Blake Lively leaving the courthouse in the midst of her battle against Baldoni. AFP

Published by Virginia Martínez 5 de mayo, 2026

(AFP) Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, co-stars of the film Breaking the Circle (It Ends with Us), reached an amicable settlement Monday that ends their acrimonious court battle, according to a statement from their lawyers, so they will avoid a costly civil suit.

The stars' lawyers agreed to settle the case, with no settlement figure being made public.

In the initial complaint, Lively alleges that Baldoni, who also directed the film, spoke inappropriately about her sex life and attempted to modify the film to include sex scenes that were not in the script, nor had they been agreed upon.

Accusations against producer Jamey Heath

She also accuses producer Jamey Heath of seeing her partially nude during a make-up session, despite Lively asking her to turn around. She further claims Baldoni waged a public relations campaign to ruin her reputation.

"The final product—the film Breaking the Circle—is a source of pride for all of us who worked to bring it to life," Baldoni and Lively's lawyers said in a joint statement picked up by U.S. media.

"We recognize that the process presented challenges and acknowledge that the concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard.... Our sincere hope is that this will bring closure and allow all parties involved to move forward constructively and peacefully," the text added.