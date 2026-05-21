80 years old and $360 million: the story of how Cher turned six decades of fame into an empire

Published by Diane Hernández 21 de mayo, 2026

There are successful artists. There are legends. And then there's Cher.

The woman who redefined pop time and time again just turned 80 and continues to accomplish something few stars can boast: stay relevant, generate millions and keep building anticipation about her next move.

After six decades of dominating stages, topping charts, winning awards and reinventing herself in front of entire generations, the performer of "Believe" not only built a historic career; she built an empire valued at approximately $360 million.

And most surprisingly, she doesn't seem to have any intention of stopping.

The artist who did something no one else accomplished

Born Cherilyn Sarkisian on May 20, 1946 in California, Cher broke a statistical barrier that no other artist has managed to overcome.

She is the only performer in history to have a number one single on Billboard and a track inside the UK Top 40 for six consecutive decades.

A feat that explains why his name survived changes of generations, musical formats and cultural revolutions.

While other artists dominated one era, Cher dominated several.

More than 100 million records sold... and a money-making machine

Her musical career alone would be enough to make her a historical figure.

Cher has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, a figure reserved for an extremely small group of artists.

But the real economic phenomenon occurred on stage. His historic Living Proof: The Farewell Tour, performed between 2002 and 2005, toured the planet with 325 performances and grossed around $250 million. At the time it was the most successful tour ever undertaken by a female artist.

Taken to current values, that figure would exceed 400 million dollars. The striking thing is that that tour was presented as a farewell. And the farewell never came.

Las Vegas became a gold mine



Her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace between 2008 and 2011 was a financial phenomenon. At its peak it generated $60 million a year, and the total ended up hovering around $180 million.



Even before that stage, another residence in the city was already paying her $300,000 a week, an extraordinary figure for the time. When many stars arrive in Las Vegas , it is usually interpreted as a final stage of their careers. With Cher the exact opposite was true.Herbetween 2008 and 2011 was a financial phenomenon. At its peak it generated $60 million a year, and the total ended up hovering around $180 million.Even before that stage, another residence in the city was already paying her $300,000 a week, an extraordinary figure for the time.

From pop to Oscar: when Hollywood stopped seeing her only as a singer

Many artists try to make the leap to the movies. Few manage to be taken seriously. Cher did.

In 1988 she won the Best Actress Oscar for Moonstruck, a production that cost just $15 million and ended up grossing $122 million worldwide.

Years earlier she had already surprised with her work alongside Meryl Streep in Silkwood and also won recognition at the Cannes Film Festival for Mask.

Hollywood ended up understanding something her fans had long known: Cher could do just about anything.

The song that changed the sound of pop

In 1998, another historic moment occurred. Cher released "Believe."

The song reached number one in 23 countries and spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The song massively introduced the artistic use of Auto-Tune as a vocal effect, a technique that would transform the sound of pop for decades to come.

At 52, she also achieved another milestone: she became the oldest female solo artist to reach the top spot on the Billboard chart.

Decades later, the industry is still using the formula she helped popularize.

Million-dollar homes, perfumes and even seven minutes paid for in gold



Even a brief appearance in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - just seven minutes on screen - brought her $1 million.



In real estate, she didn't go unnoticed either. Her Malibu mansion, an Italian Renaissance-style oceanfront property, went on the market for $85 million. Another residence he shared with Sonny Bono ended up selling for $90 million. Cher's money never depended solely on music. Her perfume Uninhibited generated around $15 million in its first year. Advertising campaigns and beauty products also drove multimillion-dollar revenues.Even a brief appearance in- just seven minutes on screen - brought her $1 million.In real estate, she didn't go unnoticed either. Her Malibu mansion, an Italian Renaissance-style oceanfront property, went on the market for $85 million. Another residence he shared withended up selling for $90 million.

At 80, she's still making plans

While many figures are thinking about retirement, Cher continues to add projects to her schedule.

She has a world tour planned with dates in North America and Europe, is working on a new product line and is also involved in the development of a biopic about her life.

He also continues to be in the news off stage. In recent months it was reported that she could marry Alexander Edwards, her partner and 40 years her junior.

At 80 years old, Cher seems to follow the same rule that marked her entire career: do exactly what no one expects. And perhaps that's the real explanation behind her multimillion-dollar fortune.