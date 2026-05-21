'Operation Epic Fury': Michael Bay prepares movie about one of the largest US rescue missions

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de mayo, 2026

Michael Bay will direct a new film inspired by the military operation "Operation Epic Fury," centered on the rescue of two downed U.S. pilots in Iran during the April 2026 attacks. The project will be developed by Universal Pictures and will adapt an upcoming book by writer Mitchell Zuckoff, scheduled for publication in 2027.

According to specialized media outlet Deadline, the story will follow the operation deployed after the downing of an F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft in the Zagros Mountains in Iran. The mission to recover both crewmen was described as one of the largest military rescue operations in recent U.S. history.

"It celebrates the true heroism"

The film will mark a new collaboration between Bay and Mitchell Zuckoff, author of 13 Hours, the book on which 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, directed by the filmmaker in 2016, was based. The project will also reunite the director again with producers Erwin Stoff and Scott Gardenhour, collaborators on previous titles such as Armageddon and Pain & Gain.

"I’ve had an amazing partnership over my 30-year career working with the Department of War and amazing U.S. military members. In my film 13 Hours, no rescue force answered the call for help. This film is about everyone who answered the call in one of the most complex, intricate and high-stakes operations in recent history. It celebrates the true heroism and unwavering dedication of our service members," Bay said in comments picked up by Deadline.