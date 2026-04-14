Celia Cruz makes history: Salsa enters the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de abril, 2026

Monday night left a scene laden with symbolism for global music. The unforgettable Celia Cruz became the first Spanish-language singer to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, posthumously receiving the Early Influence Award. It's not just an individual recognition: it's a gesture that expands the historical boundaries of an institution that, for decades, orbited around the Anglo-Saxon canon.

The announcement was made during the broadcast of "American Idol," where the list of performers who will make up the class of 2026 was also revealed: Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Billy Idol, Oasis, Sade, Joy Division/New Order and Wu-Tang Clan. Alongside Cruz, actress and rapper Queen Latifah shares the Early Influence recognition.

A voice that changed the cultural map

Celia Cruz is recognized for much more than a brilliant career. Her legacy lies in having taken Afro-Caribbean culture to global stages, opening the way for Latin music in circuits where it was previously marginal. Her cry of "¡Azúcar!" not only defined an artistic identity but also became an emblem of resistance, migration and cultural pride.

Along with her, this category also honors names such as Fela Kuti, MC Lyte and Gram Parsons, figures who, from different genres, altered the course of modern music.

A diverse and transversal generation

The 2026 class confirms the evolution of the hall itself. The presence of Oasis, led by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, connects with the Britpop of the 1990s, while Iron Maiden represents the strength of classic heavy metal. In parallel, Wu-Tang Clan symbolizes the rap revolution of the 1990s.

The case of Phil Collins is particular: he had already joined as a member of Genesis, but is now recognized for his solo career, marked by global successes and multiple Grammy awards.

Beyond the performers The Hall also honors other key contributions. Legendary host Ed Sullivan will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award, highlighting his role as a platform for performers in the 1950s and 1960s and his influence on racial integration in television.



In the Musical Excellence category are names such as songwriter Linda Creed and influential producer Rick Rubin, among others.

A milestone for Latin music

The addition of Celia Cruz is not an isolated gesture. She joins a line of Latin artists who have left their mark on the institution, such as Carlos Santana, Gloria Estefan and Selena. However, her case has singular weight: it validates salsa within a space historically dominated by rock and its derivatives.

The induction ceremony will be held on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles, with a subsequent television broadcast. But beyond the event, the real impact is already underway: the history of rock, as it has been told, has just widened its boundaries to speak in Spanish as well.