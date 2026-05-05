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2026 Tony Awards: List of nominees

Productions 'The Lost Boys' and 'Schmigadoon!' lead the list of nominees for the 2026 Tony Awards with 12 nominations each.

Daniel Radcliffe in the 2024 Tony Awards ceremony

Daniel Radcliffe in the 2024 Tony Awards ceremonyAFP.

Alejandro Baños
Published by
Alejandro Baños

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This Tuesday the list of nominees for each of the 26 categories of the 79th edition of the Tony Awards, the theater industry's most important awards, was made public.

With 12 nominations each, the productions The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! lead the list for the Tony, followed by Ragtime (with 11), Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman (9) and Cats: The Jellicle Ball (9).

2026 Tony Award nominees

Best Musical:

  • The Lost Boys
  • Schmigadoon!
  • Titaníque
  • Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Play:

  • The Balusters
  • Giant
  • Liberation
  • Little Bear Ridge Road

Best repositioning of a play:

  • Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
  • Becky Shaw
  • Every Brilliant Thing
  • Fallen Angels
  • Oedipus

Best revival of a musical:

  • Cats: The Jellicle Ball
  • Ragtime
  • Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Best Actor in a Play:

  • Will Harrison
  • Nathan Lane
  • John Lithgow
  • Daniel Radcliffe
  • Mark Strong

Best Actress in a Play:

  • Rose Byrne
  • Carrie Coon
  • Susannah Flood
  • Lesley Manville
  • Kelli O'Hara

Best Actor in a Musical:

  • Nicholas Christopher
  • Luke Evans
  • Joshua Henry
  • Sam Tutty
  • Brandon Uranowitz

Best Actress in a Musical:

  • Sara Chase
  • Stephanie Hsu
  • Caissie Levy
  • Marla Mindelle
  • Christiani Pitts

Best Supporting Actor in a Play:

  • Christopher Abbott
  • Danny Burstein
  • Brandon J. Dirden
  • Alden Ehrenreich
  • Ruben Santiago-Hudson
  • Richard Thomas

Best Supporting Actress in a Play:

  • Betsy Aidem
  • Marylouise Burke
  • Aya Cash
  • Laurie Metcalf
  • June Squibb

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical:

  • Ali Louis Bourzgui
  • André De Shields
  • Bryce Pinkham
  • Ben Levi Ross
  • Layton Williams

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical:

  • Shoshana Bean
  • Hannah Cruz
  • Rachel Dratch
  • Ana Gasteyer
  • Nichelle Lewis

Best Direction of a Play:

  • Nicholas Hytner
  • Robert Icke
  • Kenny Leon
  • Joe Mantello
  • Whitney White

Best Direction of a Musical:

  • Michael Arden
  • Lear deBessonet
  • Christopher Gattelli
  • Tim Jackson
  • Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch

Best Choreography:

  • Christopher Gattelli
  • Ellenore Scott
  • Ani Taj
  • Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons
  • Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant

Best Libretto for a Musical:

  • The Lost Boys
  • Schmigadoon!
  • Titanique
  • Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Original Score:

  • Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
  • August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone
  • The Lost Boys
  • Schmigadoon!
  • Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

In this link you can discover the rest of the categories and their respective nominees.

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