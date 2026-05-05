2026 Tony Awards: List of nominees
Productions 'The Lost Boys' and 'Schmigadoon!' lead the list of nominees for the 2026 Tony Awards with 12 nominations each.
This Tuesday the list of nominees for each of the 26 categories of the 79th edition of the Tony Awards, the theater industry's most important awards, was made public.
With 12 nominations each, the productions The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! lead the list for the Tony, followed by Ragtime (with 11), Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman (9) and Cats: The Jellicle Ball (9).
2026 Tony Award nominees
Best Musical:
- The Lost Boys
- Schmigadoon!
- Titaníque
- Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Play:
- The Balusters
- Giant
- Liberation
- Little Bear Ridge Road
Best repositioning of a play:
- Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
- Becky Shaw
- Every Brilliant Thing
- Fallen Angels
- Oedipus
Best revival of a musical:
- Cats: The Jellicle Ball
- Ragtime
- Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show
Best Actor in a Play:
- Will Harrison
- Nathan Lane
- John Lithgow
- Daniel Radcliffe
- Mark Strong
Best Actress in a Play:
- Rose Byrne
- Carrie Coon
- Susannah Flood
- Lesley Manville
- Kelli O'Hara
Best Actor in a Musical:
- Nicholas Christopher
- Luke Evans
- Joshua Henry
- Sam Tutty
- Brandon Uranowitz
Best Actress in a Musical:
- Sara Chase
- Stephanie Hsu
- Caissie Levy
- Marla Mindelle
- Christiani Pitts
Best Supporting Actor in a Play:
- Christopher Abbott
- Danny Burstein
- Brandon J. Dirden
- Alden Ehrenreich
- Ruben Santiago-Hudson
- Richard Thomas
Best Supporting Actress in a Play:
- Betsy Aidem
- Marylouise Burke
- Aya Cash
- Laurie Metcalf
- June Squibb
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical:
- Ali Louis Bourzgui
- André De Shields
- Bryce Pinkham
- Ben Levi Ross
- Layton Williams
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical:
- Shoshana Bean
- Hannah Cruz
- Rachel Dratch
- Ana Gasteyer
- Nichelle Lewis
Best Direction of a Play:
- Nicholas Hytner
- Robert Icke
- Kenny Leon
- Joe Mantello
- Whitney White
Best Direction of a Musical:
- Michael Arden
- Lear deBessonet
- Christopher Gattelli
- Tim Jackson
- Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch
Best Choreography:
- Christopher Gattelli
- Ellenore Scott
- Ani Taj
- Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons
- Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant
Best Libretto for a Musical:
- The Lost Boys
- Schmigadoon!
- Titanique
- Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Original Score:
- Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
- August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone
- The Lost Boys
- Schmigadoon!
- Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
In this link you can discover the rest of the categories and their respective nominees.