2026 Tony Awards: List of nominees

Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de mayo, 2026

This Tuesday the list of nominees for each of the 26 categories of the 79th edition of the Tony Awards, the theater industry's most important awards, was made public.

With 12 nominations each, the productions The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! lead the list for the Tony, followed by Ragtime (with 11), Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman (9) and Cats: The Jellicle Ball (9).

2026 Tony Award nominees

Best Musical:



The Lost Boys



Schmigadoon!

Titaníque

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Play:



The Balusters



Giant

Liberation

Little Bear Ridge Road



Best repositioning of a play:



Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman



Becky Shaw



Every Brilliant Thing



Fallen Angels



Oedipus

Best revival of a musical:



Cats: The Jellicle Ball



Ragtime



Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Best Actor in a Play:

Will Harrison



Nathan Lane



John Lithgow



Daniel Radcliffe



Mark Strong

Best Actress in a Play:

Rose Byrne



Carrie Coon



Susannah Flood



Lesley Manville



Kelli O'Hara

Best Actor in a Musical:

Nicholas Christopher



Luke Evans



Joshua Henry

Sam Tutty



Brandon Uranowitz

Best Actress in a Musical:

Sara Chase



Stephanie Hsu



Caissie Levy



Marla Mindelle



Christiani Pitts

Best Supporting Actor in a Play:

Christopher Abbott



Danny Burstein



Brandon J. Dirden

Alden Ehrenreich

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Richard Thomas

Best Supporting Actress in a Play:

Betsy Aidem



Marylouise Burke



Aya Cash



Laurie Metcalf



June Squibb

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical:

Ali Louis Bourzgui



André De Shields

Bryce Pinkham

Ben Levi Ross



Layton Williams

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical:

Shoshana Bean



Hannah Cruz



Rachel Dratch



Ana Gasteyer



Nichelle Lewis

Best Direction of a Play:

Nicholas Hytner



Robert Icke



Kenny Leon



Joe Mantello



Whitney White

Best Direction of a Musical:

Michael Arden



Lear deBessonet

Christopher Gattelli

Tim Jackson



Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch

Best Choreography:

Christopher Gattelli



Ellenore Scott



Ani Taj

Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons

Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant

Best Libretto for a Musical:



The Lost Boys



Schmigadoon!

Titanique

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Original Score:



Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman



August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone



The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon!



Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

In this link you can discover the rest of the categories and their respective nominees.