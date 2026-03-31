Céline Dion announces her return to the stage after rare health condition

Published by Carlos Dominguez i AFP 31 de marzo, 2026

The Canadian artist confirmed Monday that she will return to performing live, with a series of 10 concerts scheduled between September and October in Paris, after spending several years away from the stage due to health problems.

"This year I'm going to receive the best gift of my entire life. I'm going to be lucky enough to go see you and be able to sing for you," the 58-year-old singer declared in a video message posted on Instagram.

Her performances will take place at the Paris La Défense Arena, a venue near Paris with a capacity of around 40,000 people.

Dion announces her return to the stage from the Eiffel Tower

Coinciding with her birthday, the singer unveiled the news via a video projected on the Eiffel Tower, making her return official after six years without performing in front of an audience.

Hundreds of fans gathered at the foot of the monument, awaiting the announcement while listening to her version of "Hymn to Love," the classic popularized by the legend of French chanson Édith Piaf.

The performer, who suffers from a neurological disorder, has shown an improvement in her health condition and will be able to perform again in the French capital during the coming months of September and October.

"I'm so happy. I feel good, strong, super excited, obviously also a little nervous, of course, but above all I am very grateful to all of you. I'm really looking forward to seeing you again," the singer added.