Hitachi announces $1 billion investment to boost US energy future

Published by Diane Hernández 4 de septiembre, 2025

Hitachi Energy announced a $1 billion investment in critical infrastructure for the country's power grid , including $457 million for a new high-power transformer facility in Virginia. The project is expected to create thousands of jobs and help drive the artificial intelligence revolution.

The Swiss-based technology company described these investments as among the largest ever in the U.S. power industry and noted that they also include major expansions of existing facilities across the country.

"Prioritizing domestic transformer production advances President Trump's energy dominance agenda by strengthening critical supply chains, bolstering U.S. energy security and ensuring our nation can meet growing energy demand. Investments like this are essential to boosting AI infrastructure and cementing President Trump's leadership in the global AI race." Jarrod Agen, executive director of the White House National Energy Dominance Council.

According to the Trump administration, the investments will help meet the growing energy demand driven by AI data centers, the official Hitachi statement explains.

Trump's energy dominance agenda.

According to a statement on the White House website, Hitachi's investment is a key step in advancing President Donald Trump's energy dominance agenda by strengthening supply chains to meet energy demand. It is also tied to the government's AI Action Plan.

Earlier this year, Trump announced an unprecedented $92 billion commitment from some of the world’s top energy and technology companies to build cutting-edge energy and AI infrastructure in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the president's team has overseen an investment boom as companies rush to move production to U.S. soil, expand manufacturing operations, and build critical new infrastructure under President Trump's "America First" trade policy.

"If we’re going to win the AI race, reindustrialize, and keep the lights on, America will need much more reliable power. Fortunately, Hitachi is delivering. The Trump administration looks forward to continuing to work with private industry to ensure that the American people have access to affordable, reliable, and secure energy," said Energy Secretary Chris Wright.