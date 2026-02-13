Financial advisor Andrés Gutiérrez tells VOZ News the keys to Valentine's Day spending

Published by Israel Duro 13 de febrero, 2026

VOZ News anchor and Executive Director Karina Yapor interviewed financial advisor Andrés Gutiérrez on the newscast to talk about what couples should spend to show their love on Valentine's Day.

Common sense

Faced with record spending expected this Valentine's Day of almost $30 billion, that is, about $200 per person, Gutiérrez recommended attending to personal or family financial situations when it comes to assessing how much to indulge on such an important date.

Thus, he warned that spending $200 if you are in a tight financial situation would be a serious mistake, while, if you are in a comfortable economic standing, you can even spend more to enjoy the day.