Financial advisor Andrés Gutiérrez tells VOZ News the keys to Valentine's Day spending
The expert points out that forecasts predict a record spending of 200 dollars on average, but advises to pay attention to the state of personal finances and not to do crazy things.
VOZ News anchor and Executive Director Karina Yapor interviewed financial advisor Andrés Gutiérrez on the newscast to talk about what couples should spend to show their love on Valentine's Day.
Common sense
Faced with record spending expected this Valentine's Day of almost $30 billion, that is, about $200 per person, Gutiérrez recommended attending to personal or family financial situations when it comes to assessing how much to indulge on such an important date.
Thus, he warned that spending $200 if you are in a tight financial situation would be a serious mistake, while, if you are in a comfortable economic standing, you can even spend more to enjoy the day.