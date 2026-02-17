Published by Carlos Dominguez | AFP 17 de febrero, 2026

Oil prices rose Tuesday after President Donald Trump raised the tone of his threats against Iran, a major crude oil producer, as the two countries held talks in Geneva on Iran's nuclear program.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 1.5% per barrel, trading around $63-$64 in early Asian and European sessions after recovering from slight early declines. Brent (North Sea), the international benchmark, also posted a moderate increase, by around 0.1-0.2% at times, and moved in the $68.50-$68.80 range.

"There is speculation that Iran may agree to dilute its most highly enriched uranium in exchange for the full lifting of financial sanctions, but it is unclear whether that will be enough for the two sides to close a deal," said Aarin Chiekrie, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Iran and the U.S. resumed negotiations as Trump warned there would be consequences if Tehran failed to reach an agreement, in a context in which the U.S. leader has issued several threats of military intervention against the country, first over last month's harsh crackdown on protesters and more recently over its nuclear program.

On Tuesday, Iran reiterated that lifting U.S. sanctions is an indispensable element for any nuclear pact with Washington.