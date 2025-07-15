Trump will announce an investment of about $70 billion in energy and data centers in Pennsylvania

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump will visit Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, accompanied by Senator Dave McCormick (R-Pennsylvania), who will host the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit.

The Senator’s office explained that the Summit will gather the world’s leading figures in energy and artificial intelligence, along with top global investors, labor leaders, and government officials.

The office explained it will "showcase Pennsylvania’s incredible potential to power the AI revolution."

According to media reports, the president is expected to unveil a $70 billion plan during the event to boost natural gas and data center development in Pennsylvania.

The total investment is expected to reach $90 billion as additional projects are added.

Summit organizers told Axios that McCormick will say the $70 billion investment represents the "largest investment commitment in these industries in terms of dollars for the state and jobs created in the history of the Commonwealth."

"Anticipated investments include new data centers, new power generation and grid infrastructure to meet surging data center demand, along with AI training programs and apprenticeships for businesses," the preview states.

In that regard, McCormick emphasized that President Trump has presented an ambitious plan to strengthen and secure U.S. leadership in the artificial intelligence and energy sectors.