White House unveils Action Plan for Artificial Intelligence

A cell phone with applications with artificial intelligence systems on the screen . AFP .

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de julio, 2025

The White House presented an Action Plan for Artificial Intelligence. It is "Winning the AI Race," which was born in accordance with President Donald Trump's January executive order on Removing Barriers to American Leadership in AI.

"Winning the AI race will usher in a new golden age of human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security for the American people", the White House explained in a statement.

In that regard, it was learned that the plan identifies more than 90 federal policy measures in three pillars: accelerating innovation, developing AI infrastructure, and leading international diplomacy and security.

Key policies in the AI Action Plan include



U.S. AI export: The Departments of Commerce and State will partner with industry to deliver secure and comprehensive AI export packages (including hardware, models, software, applications, and standards) to America's friends and allies around the world.

Promote rapid data center construction: Streamline and modernize permitting for data centers and semiconductor fabs, as well as create new national initiatives to increase high-demand occupations, such as electricians and HVAC technicians.

Facilitate innovation and adoption: Eliminate burdensome federal regulations that hinder AI development and deployment, and seek private sector input on rules to eliminate.

Defending free speech in frontier models: Updating federal procurement guidelines to ensure that the government only contracts with large language model developers who ensure their systems are objective and free of top-down ideological bias.

Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, noted that the AI Action Plan charts a decisive course to consolidate U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence.

"President Trump has prioritized AI as a cornerstone of American innovation, powering a new age of American leadership in science, technology, and global influence. This plan galvanizes Federal efforts to turbocharge our innovation capacity, build cutting-edge infrastructure, and lead globally, ensuring that American workers and families thrive in the AI era. We are moving with urgency to make this vision a reality," Kratsios maintained.