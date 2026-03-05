Fed opens door to digital asset banking with approval of Kraken

Published by Diane Hernández 5 de marzo, 2026

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has become the first institution linked directly to digital assets to receive a master account with the Federal Reserve, a move that could accelerate the convergence between the traditional financial system and cryptocurrency-based infrastructure.

The approval, confirmed on March 4, 2026, after more than five years of regulatory paperwork and operational reviews, gives the company direct access to the U.S. central bank's American payments systems. This means Kraken will be able to process transfers and settlements without relying on intermediary banks, potentially reducing costs and operating times for institutional clients and large traders.

In a statement, Arjun Sethi, co-CEO of Kraken and its parent company Payward, described the decision as a key moment for the evolution of the industry. "This milestone marks the convergence of crypto infrastructure and sovereign financial rails," he said.

"With a Federal Reserve master account, we can operate not as a peripheral participant in the U.S. banking system, but as a directly connected financial institution."

What a Federal Reserve master account means The master account allows a financial institution to hold reserves directly with the central bank and access settlement infrastructures such as Fedwire, one of the nation's most important high-value payment systems.



For Kraken, this means a direct connection to the operational core of the American financial system, something that until now was virtually restricted to traditional commercial banks.

Wyoming's role in this milestone

Kraken operates under a particular regulatory framework: it is a Special Purpose Depository Institution (SPDI) licensed by the state of Wyoming. This banking model, created specifically for businesses tied to digital assets, requires entities to maintain liquid reserves equal to 100% or more of their customers' trust deposits.

Unlike the conventional banking system, where entities are not required to maintain full reserves, SPDIs operate under a full reserve scheme designed to minimize risks and bolster confidence in the handling of digital assets.

Access granted by the Fed has limitations

However, the access granted by the Fed has limitations. While Kraken will be able to expedite deposits and withdrawals and settle trades directly on the central bank's infrastructure, the entity will not be able to receive interest on its reserves or access the Fed's emergency lending window, tools available to traditional banks in situations of financial distress.

For some advocates of the crypto industry, the move represents institutional recognition of the sector. Wyoming Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis, chairwoman of the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Digital Assets, celebrated the decision and noted that it validates the regulatory framework her state has pushed for over the past several years.

"The Federal Reserve has acknowledged what I’ve always said was the case — that a digital asset company can balance innovation with strong risk management," she said in a written statement.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon also emphasized the importance of the announcement, saying the approval demonstrates the federal financial system's backing of state legislation designed to integrate cryptocurrency into the regulated banking system.

"Cryptocurrency capital of the world"

The decision comes against a political backdrop in which U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his intention to make the country the "cryptocurrency capital of the world" by promoting a more favorable environment for the development of the industry.

Beyond the immediate impact on Kraken's operations, industry analysts believe that direct access to the central bank's infrastructure could set a precedent for other digital asset institutions seeking to integrate more deeply into the financial system. If this trend continues, the boundary between traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem could become increasingly blurred, opening the door to new forms of financial settlement, institutional treasury management and programmable products within a regulated framework.