Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de febrero, 2026

The Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, which is battling competition for its obesity treatments, said Tuesday it will slash prices for its flagship drugs in the country, announcing a 50% cut for Wegovy and a 35% cut for Ozempic.

"This decision applies to all doses of these medicines and reflects Novo Nordisk's commitment to enhancing affordability for patients and both public and private payers dealing with the complexities of the evolving U.S. healthcare system," the company said in a statement.

Starting Jan. 1, 2027, the list price will be $675 for a month of Wegovy, which currently costs about $1,350 a month.

Ozempic and Rybelsus, treatments that currently cost about$1,000 each, will also be priced at $675.

Novo Nordisk said the price reduction is intended to allow it to reach more patients.

"Lowering the list price of Wegovy and Ozempic is the best approach to address the unprecedented opportunity to help more than 100 million people living with obesity and over 35 million people with type 2 diabetes in the United States," Jamey Millar, executive vice president of Novo Nordisk's U.S. Operations, said.

In early February, Novo Nordisk vowed to take legal action against U.S. chain Hims & Hers for offering a copy of the new pill version of Wegovy.

Limited production capacity for the blockbuster drug led the FDA to temporarily allow pharmacies to create so-called "compounded" or copycat versions of Wegovy and Ozempic, an analog used to treat diabetes.

That authorization expired last May 22, but Novo Nordisk has complained that copycat versions of its drugs are still available.