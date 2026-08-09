Netanyahu demands ‘real disarmament, not fictitious disarmament’ of Hamas to accept Trump's peace plan

Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de agosto, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the United States that he does not approve of the plan for Gaza proposed by President Donald Trump until the terrorist group Hamas completely lays down its arms.

During a meeting with his cabinet, Netanyahu stated that he does not trust the promises made by Hamas. The Israeli leader demands that the terrorist group is completely disarmed in order to move forward with the peace process.

"Israel rejects the 15-point document. The IDF will not withdraw until Hamas is truly disarmed and will continue to eliminate any threat against our soldiers and our citizens," Netanyahu said.

"We are talking about real disarmament, not fictitious disarmament," he added.

According to the terms of the agreement, Israel would begin to gradually withdraw its troops provided that Hamas disarms and destroys its entire arsenal. The Netanyahu government was adamant about this proposal.