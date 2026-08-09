The controversial DiJonai Carrington accuses the Indiana Fever of 'white privilege' after being ejected for brutally punching anti-woke player Sophie Cunningham in the face

Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de agosto, 2026

Controversial statements in the WNBA. The controversial Chicago Sky player DiJonai Carrington wrote on social media "white privilege" after being ejected from the game between her team and the Indiana Fever for committing a serious foul on an opposing player.

Carrington had to leave the court after committing a serious unsportsmanlike foul on Sophie Cunningham, a Fever player who has publicly expressed her opposition to the participation of biological men in women's competitions.

In this link, you can see how Carrington ignores the play and decides to hit Cunningham hard. That action resulted in her ejection.

After the match, Carrington wrote on her Threads account "white privilege," tagging the Fever.

The Sky player has been heavily criticized for her foul and her behavior afterward. Instead of apologizing and admitting her mistake, Carrington began yelling at Cunningham for no apparent reason.

This isn't the first time she's displayed this kind of unsportsmanlike conduct on the court. In the 2024 WNBA Playoffs, Carrington stuck her finger in the eye of Caitlin Clark, one of the league's stars.