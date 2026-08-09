FIFA denounces plan to 'undermine' the organization and Infantino

Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de agosto, 2026

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) claimed to be the victim of a conspiracy aimed at "undermining" the organization itself and its president, Gianni Infantino. The dispute stems from his attempt to sell part of the commercial rights to the World Cup and the Club World Cup to private entities. The move was made without the approval of the other stakeholders who are responsible for such decisions.

In a statement, FIFA denounced that it is "increasingly evident that there is a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine FIFA and its president," without providing any details regarding the identities of those allegedly orchestrating this plan.

"Those who do not have the support of FIFA’s Member Associations should not seek to achieve through allegation, insinuation or misinformation what they cannot achieve through FIFA’s established democratic processes," the organization added.

In addition, FIFA responded to a story published by British newspaper The Telegraph, which reported that Infantino paid a mistress for her silence using funds money from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) while he was president of that confederation.

"Recent reporting has included unsubstantiated assertions and demonstrably false claims concerning FIFA and its president. Speculation and insinuation should not be presented as fact, and repetition does not make an allegation true," FIFA said in response.

After the revelation of Infantino's failed plan, numerous organizations and prominent figures in the world of soccer joined forces to oppose what they considered an "undemocratic" project devised by someone who was acting in his own interests rather than those of soccer. Days later, Infantino backtracked and scraped his plan.