Leagues Cup: Inter Miami without Messi finds itself in serious trouble after losing to Monterrey

A moment of silence was observed in memory of Jorge Messi during the match between Inter Miami and Monterrey AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de agosto, 2026

Another matchday of the 2026 Leagues Cup. Inter Miami, one of the pre-tournament favorites to win the title, was defeated 2-1 by Monterrey and its hopes of winning the tournament again were virtually dashed.

The Miami-based team, which won the Leagues Cup title in 2023 and finished as runner-up last year, was unable to count on its star player, Lionel Messi, due to the death of his father.

Before the start of the match a minute of silence was observed as a sign of respect for Jorge Messi, a key figure in the Argentine soccer player's career.

Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, a close friend of Messi's, put Inter Miami ahead in the 32nd minute. The joy lasted only a few moments, as Belgian forward Hugo Cuypers tied the score in the 47th minute. Uruguayan forward Diego Rossi completed the comeback in the 90th minute.

The rest of the day's action featured León's 2-1 victory over Orlando City, the team of French forward Antoine Griezmann, and FC Dallas's narrow 1-0 win over Guadalajara.

Meanwhile, LAFC defeated Toluca 1-0, while Real Salt Lake crushed Atlante 4-0.