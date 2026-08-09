Maine: Democrats close ranks around Troy Jackson despite reports he has two children with cousin

Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de agosto, 2026

There is a new controversy within the Democratic Party regarding the candidates nominated to represent Maine on Capitol Hill. Troy Jackson, a candidate seeking to represent the state's interests in the Senate, is facing criticism following reports that suggest he has two children with a second cousin of his.

Jackson was chosen by the Democratic Party to challenge Republican Rep. Susan Collins her Senate seat after Graham Platner's withdrawal, a former candidate who abandoned his bid after being accused of sexual misconduct.

Despite the reports that surfaced a few days ago, the Democrats appear to have closed ranks around their candidate and have decided not to comment on the story about Jackson.

According to a report by Fox News, several prominent Democratic members of Congress have refused to comment or make direct references to the matter. For example, when asked directly by this news outlet, Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) said she knew nothing about the matter.

"I don't know anything about that, but what I do know is that we have got to elect Democrats up and down the ballot," Alsobrooks said.

Another person interviewed by Fox News was Chris Van Hollen, a Democratic senator also from Maryland: "I haven’t heard of these reports. Troy Jackson is somebody who's obviously in this fight for working people."

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) made no mention of it: "I think it's super important that we win that seat so that we can put an end to the wild cost increases and rampant corruption that the Senate right now is indulging."

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who is a registered independent though more aligned with Democratic views, stated he had "no idea" about the family controversy in which Jackson is embroiled.

The information about the two children Jackson has with a second cousin was revealed a few days ago by Steven Robinson, editor of The Maine Wire.