Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de julio, 2026

Donald Trump defended his economic agenda at an event in Milford, Michigan. Speaking from the General Motors test center, the president asserted that the tariffs implemented by his administration are attracting investment, strengthening the auto industry, and creating new jobs in the state.

Prior to the event, the White House released a report highlighting that Trump's policies have helped the "recovery" of the U.S. automotive industry. Among the investments mentioned were a $6 billion investment by General Motors to expand its production in the country, the expansion of its plant in Orion Township, and the addition of new work shifts in Flint.

"For decades, we were told that it was totally impossible to bring back American Manufacturing. Obama would say it... but it turned out that all you really needed to get them back was a new President," Trump said.

Regarding his trade policy, the Republican maintained that his strategy aims to incentivize companies to move their production to the United States rather than manufacture overseas.

"My policy is simple: if you make your truck or car in a foreign country, you have to pay for the privilege of sending it into our market, and making a lot of money. But if you build your factory in Michigan or someplace in our country, and make your automobiles or trucks right here in America, you pay zero tariff," he added.

Later in the event, Brian Pannebacker, founder of "Auto Workers for Trump," took the stage and thanked the president for his agenda: "We can thank this gentleman right here for all these jobs coming back. And I hear it all the time from all my connections at all the different auto plants around the metro Detroit area—jobs are coming back to America!"

"We're building more auto factories and more plants than at any time in the history of our country. (...) At long last, Michigan finally has a president who stands up for Michigan auto workers and puts America first," Trump continued.

In addition, the president endorsed a number of Republican candidates who have his support. Among them were John James (candidate for governor), Mike Rogers (candidate for the Senate), Michael Bouchard (candidate for the House of Representatives), and Amir Hassan (candidate for the House of Representatives).

"Mister President, we're going to make sure that we have an environment where we can bring that investment back to the state of Michigan to create jobs right here best auto workers in the world," said James, who will compete in the primary against businessman Perry Johnson.