Apple overtakes Nvidia as the world's most valuable company thanks to prudent investment strategies

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 27 de julio, 2026

On a day that favored balance-sheet stability over tech speculation, Apple regained its position on Monday as the world's most valuable company by market capitalization.

Shares of the iPhone maker hit a record high of $339.50—a rise of nearly 2%—bringing the company's total valuation to nearly $5 trillion and solidifying a year-to-date return of over 24%.

The Cupertino-based company's rebound contrasts with the plunge experienced by Nvidia, the company that had led the global rankings thanks to the boom in demand for components for artificial intelligence.

Shares of the processor manufacturer fell more than 4% at the Nasdaq opening, dropping below the $200 mark and reducing its market capitalization to below $4.8 trillion. The correction immediately spread to other competitors in the semiconductor sector such as AMD, Micron Technology, and Intel.

Capital discipline in the face of AI excesses

The realignment of leadership on Wall Street reflects greater demands from investors regarding the financial sustainability of projects.

According to data published by the Wall Street Journal, Nvidia has been subject to doubts regarding the risk of its financial commitments, after it was revealed that it is negotiating up to $250 billion in financing guarantees for data center projects with OpenAI, in addition to agreeing to multibillion-dollar investments with South Korea's SK Group.

In contrast, analysis by AlphaSpace reveals that Apple has reduced its capital expenditures over the past three quarters.

The markets perceive this moderation as a sign of operational strength in contrast to the aggressive budget expansion of competitors such as Alphabet —which raised its spending forecast to $190 billion—or Tesla, which has been hit with a year-over-year decline of nearly 30% due to its high automation costs.

Anticipation around earnings reports and leadership transition

Apple's performance stands out among the major tech corporations during a key week for corporate earnings reports on Wall Street.

While the market awaits quarterly reports from giants like Microsoft and Meta to assess the return on their infrastructure spending, the company founded by Steve Jobs is aligning its strategy for the presentation of its financial results this Thursday.

This week's earnings season will mark a corporate milestone as it will be the last earnings call led by Tim Cook as CEO. The executive will assume the role of executive chairman effective September 1, handing over operational leadership to John Ternus, a veteran of the company's hardware engineering division.