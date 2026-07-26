Germany: Authorities searching for suspect with Islamic ties following car ramming that left 1 dead and 16 injured at Berlin Pride

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de julio, 2026

German police were searching Sunday for a 21-year-old man allegedly linked to Islamist groups after a vehicle plowed into a crowd near the Pride celebrations in Berlin, killing one person and injuring 16 others.

The incident marred what had been a day of celebration for hundreds of thousands of people attending Christopher Street Day, one of Europe's largest Pride events. Attendees fled Berlin's most famous park as sirens blared through the night.

Police told AFP that the suspect's vehicle was found abandoned near Tiergarten Park. An intensive search was launched, involving helicopters and officers from several German states across the capital.

The police and the prosecutor's office requested information about a 21-year-old man identified as Abdul B., warning that he might be armed and dangerous.

According to a previous statement by police spokesperson Florian Nath, the suspect is believed to have had ties to "Islamist circles."

The attack took place shortly before 10 p.m. local time on Saturday.

According to police, a vehicle resembling a van or an SUV "drove into Tiergarten Park and ran over several people."

Germany in shock

One person died and 16 others were injured, three of them seriously, according to Dominik Pretz, a spokesperson for the Berlin Fire Department.

About 30 more people received medical treatment for shock at the scene.

Police described the suspect as a thin man, approximately 6-foot-3 with black hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and white pants.

Investigators said several people are believed to have been injured with knives and that one or more people were seen getting out of the vehicle after the incident.

A witness, who was near the main Pride stage at the Brandenburg Gate, told AFP that the celebrations ended abruptly when police ordered people to leave.

The attack reignited memories of a series of vehicle-ramming attacks and market attacks that have shaken Germany in recent years and fueled a heated debate over security.