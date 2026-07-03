Melania Trump earned more than $17.2 million in 2025 from her documentary, book sales and NFTs

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de julio, 2026

First Lady Melania Trump earned more than $17.2 million in 2025 from her documentary, the sale of her memoir and NFT digital assets, according to the certified annual financial statement of President Donald Trump.

The document reveals that Melania Trump’s largest source of income was the licensing fee for the documentary “Melania,” which follows her activities during the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration. According to the financial disclosure, she received $10.71 million for that project.

Amazon MGM Studios paid $40 million for the rights to the documentary and allocated another $35 million for its promotion. The documentary, which premiered in theaters in January 2026, grossed $16.6 million at the box office worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

The financial disclosure also shows that Melania Trump earned $6,011,259 from the sale of NFTs and other digital collectibles. These include the digital photo series “On The Move,” based on the 2024 presidential campaign, and “MetaRose,” an animation created to commemorate National Foster Care Month in 2022.