Trump returns to Correspondents' Dinner without Melania or Vance: Honors officer who confronted April gunman

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 24 de julio, 2026

This Friday, President Donald Trump presided over the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, his first speech at the event as president and his first since an armed intruder disrupted the original event on April 25.

The April dinner, held at the Washington Hilton, was interrupted when suspect Cole Allen attempted to force his way through a security checkpoint and opened fire near the main ballroom. The incident forced the Secret Service to evacuate Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and several high-ranking federal officials, while journalists and guests took cover under the tables. Allen was charged with attempted assassination, two firearms-related offenses, and assault, and remains in federal custody awaiting trial.

"As I said three months ago, the show must go on," Trump said as he opened his speech. "We were backstage and we both wanted to just have it go on. Whether it was 2:00, 3:00 in the morning, it didn't matter. But in the end it made more sense to do it the way we're doing it."

The rescheduling resulted in a notably smaller event with heightened security. According to various reports, about 700 guests arrived at the Waldorf Astoria, compared to the 2,600 present in the Hilton ballroom. The red carpet and cocktail hour were gone, replaced by wristbands, individual QR codes, and airport-style metal detectors. Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance, both of whom were present in April, did not attend the event this time. Among the officials who were present were Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Weijia Jiang, a correspondent for CBS and president of the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA), opened the evening by thanking Trump for his support in rescheduling the event and recalling the reaction of his fellow journalists on the night of the attack. "You came as guests, but within moments, you went to work," she said.

Once on stage, Trump devoted much of his speech to honoring the Secret Service and, in particular, Officer Victor Gonzales, who confronted the alleged shooter in April and was shot in the chest—a wound that his bulletproof vest managed to stop.

"There is no better example of that than Officer Victor Gonzales," the president said. "So to Officer Gonzales, Secret Service, Metropolitan Police, law enforcement generally, and even all of the military surrounding us in the room tonight, we salute you and we thank you with all of our hearts."

Immediately, the entire room stood to applaud.

The tone of the rest of the speech, however, was not quite so solemn. Trump elicited one of the biggest laughs of the night by joking that Kennedy Jr. had been responsible for sourcing the meat for the dinner menu.

"I want you all to know that Bobby Kennedy, who's right here, personally ran over the cow with his car," Trump said. "And he cut it up and he brought it here for you to eat tonight." He then continued joking: "Bobby also suggested an appetizer featuring his favorite cut of male raccoon roadkill. But we drew the line at that (…) We told him, 'No, we're not doing that.'"

The president also addressed the press corps present in the room directly, with a mix of praise and irony, true to his style.

"This place is the really the LARGEST group of Trump derangement syndrome people ever put together at one time, I suspect!" he quipped with a laugh. "Some of you are lucky that our last dinner was cut short because I had brought with me what would possibly have been. I'm telling you, I had something I was going to go after you!"

Then, referring to his own press secretary, he joked, "She can be NASTY, but sometimes she has no choice. Karoline may have one of the hardest jobs in the White House, she has to deal with all of YOU, all of the time, and you can be very difficult!"

Despite the humor, Trump also had words of appreciation for the journalists in attendance: "I respect most of them. I must say that you do a great job, amazing job, and it's an honor."

The evening also included the presentation of the WHCA's own awards. Photographer Andrew Harnik of Getty Images won the award for "Excellence in Presidential News Coverage" for a photo taken in November 2025, when a visitor fainted in the Oval Office during an event on drug prices. Cameras from C-SPAN captured Trump laughing upon hearing about the award.

The dinner menu, which began at 7 p.m. instead of the usual 8 p.m., featured a burrata salad as an appetizer, followed by steak, lobster, white asparagus, and potatoes, and macarons for dessert. Mentalist Oz Pearlman closed out the evening—the same performer who was on stage when gunfire erupted in April and who was finally able to complete his act this time.