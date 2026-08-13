'The democratization of Venezuela's political system cannot take place as long as there are still political prisoners or hostages of the state'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de agosto, 2026

On the Voz News broadcast, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Sofía García de Monnott, wife of political prisoner John Monnott, about the current situation in Venezuela and the need to release every political prisoner still held in the regime's jails.

"This involves at least 500 documented political prisoners, plus others who must exist but who have not wanted to be included on these lists because they are afraid. And we ask Dinorah Figuera and Delcy Rodríguez to ensure that the release is complete. The democratization of a system cannot exist if there are prisoners or hostages of the state in jails. […] "What best describes my husband is that he is a family man who loved spending time with his children, and that is what worries him most in this situation: not being able to be with them," García de Monnott said.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.