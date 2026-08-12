The Odyssey of navigation in the Middle East: US fires on Panamanian-flagged vessel, Houthi rebels kill six people in Red Sea

Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de agosto, 2026

The United States opened fire on a Panamanian-flagged freighter that was attempting to break the blockade of Iranian ports, while Houthi rebels from Yemen attacked another ship in the Red Sea, leaving at least six dead. Both incidents come amid growing maritime tensions in the region.

Missiles fired at Vela Nova

The U.S. military reported on Tuesday that a helicopter fired two missiles at the engine room of the freighter Vela Nova after its crew ignored warnings. The ship was attempting to approach an Iranian port blockaded by U.S. forces.

This is the third time Washington has forcibly stopped a ship since it reimposed the blockade on Iranian ports on July 14. As of Tuesday, U.S. forces had diverted 55 vessels and intercepted two others. Between April and June, when they had already enforced a similar blockade, they disabled nine ships and diverted 140 more.

Iran is demanding an end to the blockade as a condition for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas traffic. President Donald Trump reiterated on Tuesday that the United States controls that route: "The U.S.A. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT!"

Houthi attack in Bab al-Mandeb

In the Red Sea, the coast guard of the internationally recognized Yemeni government reported that a Houthi attack on the freighter Tihamah, near the Strait of Bab al-Mandeb, left at least six people dead. Four were crew members—three Pakistanis and one Indonesian—and two were part of the rescue team. Ten others were injured.

The first strike caused a fire and severe damage on board. A second attack occurred while the evacuation operation was underway. Media outlets linked to the Houthis claimed that the ship was carrying Saudi military equipment, although there was no official statement from the group. The Yemeni Ministry of Transportation blamed the "Houthi terrorist militias" for the deaths and damage.

The attacks come after the breakdown of the ceasefire in Yemen last month, when the Houthis announced a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Iran continues to exert pressure in the Strait of Hormuz.