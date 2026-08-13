$22 million to defend majority in the House: Republican group launches ad campaign in 41 districts
Since 2002, no president has been able to retain a majority in the House of Representatives in a midterm election. This year, Donald Trump and the Republicans will seek to break that losing streak in November.
The American Action Network (AAN), a major conservative group aligned with the Republican leadership of the House of Representatives, launched a $22 million advertising campaign in 41 key congressional districts ahead of the midterm elections in November.
Since 2002, no president has been able to retain a majority in the House in a midterm election. This year, Donald Trump and the Republicans will seek to break that losing streak.
It is against this backdrop that AAN's announcement comes. The campaign will include advertising on radio, television, digital media, and via mail. The campaign began on August 13 and will run through September 3. In terms of content, it will highlight the policies of the Tax Cuts for Working Families Act, such as tax deductions for tips and overtime, tax cuts for entrepreneurs, and Social Security reforms.
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"Conservatives put working families first by delivering historic tax relief," said Chris Winkelman, president of the AAN.
"Meanwhile, far-left lawmakers are obsessed with radical ideas—like raising your taxes and making you pay for sex-change surgeries for kids. AAN is going to keep calling out these policies for what they are: bad for your wallet and wrong for American families," he added.
The ad buy comes on top of the $40 million that the AAN has already invested in promoting the aforementioned legislation. In total, the $62 million represents the largest amount the AAN has ever spent at this point in an election cycle.
The ad campaign targets key districts that Republicans are seeking to defend, as well as some they are seeking to take from the Democrats.
Democratic districts targeted by the AAN campaign
- CA-13: Adam Gray
- FL-09: Darren Soto
- FL-14: Kathy Castor
- FL-23: Jared Moskowitz
- MI-08; Kristen McDonald Rivet
- NV-01: Dina Titus
- NV-03: Susie Lee
- NJ-09: Nellie Pou
- NM-02: Gabe Vasquez
- NY-03: Tom Suozzi
- NY-04: Laura Gillen
- NY-19: Josh Riley
- NC-01: Don Davis
- OH-01: Greg Landsman
- OH-09: Marcy Kaptur
- TX-28: Henry Cuellar
- TX-34: Vicente González
- WA-03: Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez
Republican districts targeted by the AAN campaign
- AK-AL: Nick Begich
- AZ-06: Juan Ciscomani
- CA-22: David Valadao
- CO-03: Jeff Hurd
- CO-05: Jeff Crank
- CO-08: Gabe Evans
- FL-27: María Elvira Salazar
- IA-01: Mariannette Miller-Meeks
- IA-03: Zach Nunn
- MI-04: Bill Huizenga
- MI-07: Tom Barrett
- MN-01: Brad Finstad
- NJ-07: Tom Kean, Jr.
- NY-17: Mike Lawler
- PA-01: Brian Fitzpatrick
- PA-07: Ryan Mackenzie
- PA-08: Rob Bresnahan
- PA-10: Scott Perry
- TX-15: Monica De La Cruz
- VA-01: Rob Wittman
- VA-02: Jen Kiggans
- WI-01: Bryan Steil
- WI-03: Derrick Van Orden