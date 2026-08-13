$22 million to defend majority in the House: Republican group launches ad campaign in 41 districts

Published by Joaquín Núñez 13 de agosto, 2026

The American Action Network (AAN), a major conservative group aligned with the Republican leadership of the House of Representatives, launched a $22 million advertising campaign in 41 key congressional districts ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Since 2002, no president has been able to retain a majority in the House in a midterm election. This year, Donald Trump and the Republicans will seek to break that losing streak.

It is against this backdrop that AAN's announcement comes. The campaign will include advertising on radio, television, digital media, and via mail. The campaign began on August 13 and will run through September 3. In terms of content, it will highlight the policies of the Tax Cuts for Working Families Act, such as tax deductions for tips and overtime, tax cuts for entrepreneurs, and Social Security reforms.

"Conservatives put working families first by delivering historic tax relief," said Chris Winkelman, president of the AAN.

"Meanwhile, far-left lawmakers are obsessed with radical ideas—like raising your taxes and making you pay for sex-change surgeries for kids. AAN is going to keep calling out these policies for what they are: bad for your wallet and wrong for American families," he added.

The ad buy comes on top of the $40 million that the AAN has already invested in promoting the aforementioned legislation. In total, the $62 million represents the largest amount the AAN has ever spent at this point in an election cycle.

The ad campaign targets key districts that Republicans are seeking to defend, as well as some they are seeking to take from the Democrats.

Democratic districts targeted by the AAN campaign

CA-13: Adam Gray

FL-09: Darren Soto

FL-14: Kathy Castor

FL-23: Jared Moskowitz

MI-08; Kristen McDonald Rivet

NV-01: Dina Titus

NV-03: Susie Lee

NJ-09: Nellie Pou

NM-02: Gabe Vasquez

NY-03: Tom Suozzi

NY-04: Laura Gillen

NY-19: Josh Riley

NC-01: Don Davis

OH-01: Greg Landsman

OH-09: Marcy Kaptur

TX-28: Henry Cuellar

TX-34: Vicente González

WA-03: Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez

Republican districts targeted by the AAN campaign