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Russia: Putin threatens to intercept Western ships in response to European actions

Putin called the actions of several European countries "piracy" and warned of a possible response. "We note that the authorities of some countries (...) recently considered the possibility of seizing our ships and selling the goods they stole from us," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir PutinAFP.

Carlos Dominguez
Published by
Carlos Dominguez

The Russian autocrat, Vladimir Putin, threatened Wednesday to confiscate Western ships in retaliation for the interception, by several European countries, of vessels suspected of being part of the so-called ghost fleet of Moscow.

Sweden and France, among others, have detained vessels that, according to European authorities, are part of the network used by Russia to circumvent Western sanctions imposed following the start of its large-scale offensive against Ukraine.

"Piracy" and threat of retaliation

Putin described the actions of several European countries as "piracy" and warned of a possible response. "We note that the authorities of some countries (...) recently considered the possibility of seizing our ships and selling the goods they stole from us," he stated.

"If that happens, we will have to respond in kind," he said during naval exercises in Russia's Far East. The leader added that Moscow will act "wherever we deem it necessary and appropriate, anywhere."

EU authorizes sale of seized oil

The new sanctions approved by the European Union (EU) in late July, as part of its 21st package of measures against the Kremlin, allow member states to confiscate and sell oil and other goods transported by ships from the so-called ghost fleet that are intercepted.

Sweden authorized the handover to Ukraine of the freighter Caffa, which was intercepted in March and suspected of transporting wheat stolen from occupied territories. The Swedish Supreme Court upheld the lower courts' decision in August and dismissed the owners' appeal, thereby finalizing the transfer.

Military maneuvers and new attacks

Putin's statements were made aboard the Russian cruiser Varyag, off the coast of Sakhalin Island, where the Russian navy is conducting military exercises. These maneuvers coincide with a week leading up to joint exercises by the United States and South Korea, organized to simulate a potential attack by North Korea. 

Tensions remain high in the region, as Kyiv and Seoul accuse Pyongyang and Moscow of intensifying their military cooperation.

​Russian and Ukrainian authorities reported Wednesday that Ukrainian shelling killed two people, including an 8-year-old boy, in the Russian region of Krasnodar, in the south of the country, while Russian attacks left two dead and several wounded in Ukraine.

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