Russia: Putin threatens to intercept Western ships in response to European actions

Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de agosto, 2026

The Russian autocrat, Vladimir Putin, threatened Wednesday to confiscate Western ships in retaliation for the interception, by several European countries, of vessels suspected of being part of the so-called ghost fleet of Moscow.

Sweden and France, among others, have detained vessels that, according to European authorities, are part of the network used by Russia to circumvent Western sanctions imposed following the start of its large-scale offensive against Ukraine.

"Piracy" and threat of retaliation

Putin described the actions of several European countries as "piracy" and warned of a possible response. "We note that the authorities of some countries (...) recently considered the possibility of seizing our ships and selling the goods they stole from us," he stated.

"If that happens, we will have to respond in kind," he said during naval exercises in Russia's Far East. The leader added that Moscow will act "wherever we deem it necessary and appropriate, anywhere."

EU authorizes sale of seized oil

The new sanctions approved by the European Union (EU) in late July, as part of its 21st package of measures against the Kremlin, allow member states to confiscate and sell oil and other goods transported by ships from the so-called ghost fleet that are intercepted.

Sweden authorized the handover to Ukraine of the freighter Caffa, which was intercepted in March and suspected of transporting wheat stolen from occupied territories. The Swedish Supreme Court upheld the lower courts' decision in August and dismissed the owners' appeal, thereby finalizing the transfer.