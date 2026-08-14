Who will replace Karoline Leavitt? The race to become Trump's new press secretary begins

Published by Joaquín Núñez 13 de agosto, 2026

The speculation has begun over who will become the new White House Press Secretary. The departure of Karoline Leavitt at the end of August will leave vacant one of the most high-profile positions within the Trump administration. Just one day after Leavitt's announcement, several names from the president's inner circle are already circulating as possible replacements.

Yesterday, August 12, the young official confirmed that she would be stepping down from her position to spend more time with her family. At 28 years old, Leavitt became a mother for the second time in May and took a temporary leave of absence from her duties. During her absence, various officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, took her place behind the podium.

Since the announcement there has been speculation about several potential replacements, many of them high-profile.

Alina Habba

Alina Habba is one of the figures who feature most prominently in speculation about who might fill Leavitt's position. A lawyer by profession, Habba gained national prominence as one of Donald Trump's legal defenders before joining the administration as an advisor.

Her profile also aligns with one of the traits Trump has sought in his top communications officials: a staunch defense of his agenda and a reluctance to back down in the face of criticism from the mainstream media. Habba has distinguished herself precisely for her combative style and for publicly responding to questions directed at the president.

Scott Jennings

Another name that has gained traction is that of Scott Jennings, perhaps the best-known figure on the list. Although he worked for the George W. Bush administration and for Senator Mitch McConnell, he achieved national fame in recent years due to his work as a political commentator on CNN.

Jennings has established himself as an eloquent advocate for the Republican agenda, especially in debates against Democratic and progressive commentators. Many know him as "Donald Trump's defender on CNN." He even published a book about Trump's return to the White House, titled "A Revolution of Common Sense: How Donald Trump Stormed Washington and Fought for Western Civilization."

Matthew Boyle

Matthew Boyle, head of the Washington bureau of Breitbart News, and is among the names being mentioned. He has been covering Trump and the conservative movement for years and maintains access to administration officials.

Before joining Breitbart, he worked at The Daily Caller and later became one of the central figures in Breitbart's political coverage from the nation's capital.

Spencer Pratt

The New York Post also brought Spencer Pratt into the fray, known for his appearance on the reality show "The Hills" and for his social media activity. More recently, he ran as a Republican for mayor of Los Angeles, where he stood out for his use of artificial intelligence during the campaign.

Pratt finished third in the "jungle primary" with 25% of the vote, behind incumbent Karen Bass (34%) and City Councilmember Nithya Raman (29%).

Roma Daravi

Probably one of the least well-known names on the list is Roma Daravi. The 32-year-old served as deputy director of communications during Trump's first term and is currently vice president of public relations at the Kennedy Center.

The Kalshi prediction market even ranked Daravi among the candidates most likely to win the seat.

Kari Lake

Kari Lake is another figure mentioned as a possible successor to Leavitt, perhaps one of the most visible figures in the MAGA movement. Her on-camera experience as a television host and her political ties to Trump are two of the factors that place her among the names being mentioned.

Lake, who was the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona in 2022 and for the Senate in 2024, losing both elections, initially joined the Trump administration as senior advisor to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees Voice of America. In this role, the Republican implemented a series of budget and staff cuts.

She was recently nominated as ambassador to Jamaica.

Anna Kelly



The latest name that began circulating is that of Anna Kelly, deputy White House press secretary. Before joining the administration, she worked on Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

In addition, she served as deputy press secretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and held the positions of press secretary and director of communications for former Vice President Mike Pence.

Kelly also took on some of Leavitt's duties during her maternity leave and already has experience working with White House journalists.