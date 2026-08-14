The US will break its natural gas production record in 2026

Published by Joaquín Núñez 13 de agosto, 2026

The United States is on track to set a new record for natural gas production in 2026. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) projection, the country will produce an average of 122.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day, surpassing the record of 118.5 billion set in 2025.

Although this is a projection rather than a definitive figure for the entire year, the initial results already indicate strong growth. According to a press release from the EIA, the United States produced an average of 121.3 billion cubic feet per day during the first six months of 2026, 4% more than in the same period in 2025.

Most of the growth is concentrated in two major producing regions: the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Haynesville in Louisiana and Texas.

"The United States was the world's largest producer of natural gas from 2009 through 2024, the most recent year for which we have global natural gas production data," the EIA noted in the report.

"In addition to crude oil prices, a steadily increasing gas-to-oil ratio (GOR) in the Permian is contributing to growth in Permian natural gas production. As more oil and natural gas are produced, pressure within the reservoir declines. Natural gas is easier to produce at lower pressures than oil, so the GOR increases," it added.

As for the EIA, it is the statistical agency of the U.S. Department of Energy responsible for collecting and analyzing data on oil, gas, electricity, and other energy sources. Although it is part of the federal government, the law stipulates that its data and projections are independent of approval by other government officials, including the Department of Energy itself.