'Right now, the Mexican government and several other countries are helping the Cuban regime to prevent its collapse'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 13 de agosto, 2026

On the Voz News program, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed retired U.S. Army Colonel Eric Rojo, with whom she discussed the aid that the Mexican government continues to provide to the Cuban regime and how this aid may help delay its collapse.

"The United States still does not have a military justification to launch an offensive against Cuba; it is simply applying pressure, but there are other countries that are helping Cuba, such as Mexico's socialist regime. […] The challenge of an operation against Cuba is carrying it out without loss of life on either side," Rojo said.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.