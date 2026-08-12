The EU activates €2 million in emergency aid for Colombia

Rescue workers and volunteers are searching for survivors of the earthquake AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 12 de agosto, 2026

The European Union (EU) has allocated 2 million euros to assist Colombia, which continues to search for survivors amid the rubble following Monday's earthquake, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Wednesday.

"As search and rescue operations continue, the EU is supporting Colombia in every way possible. We are making 2 million euros available to support communities in the hardest-hit areas," the European leader wrote on X.

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck several cities in the coffee-growing and Pacific regions of the South American country on Monday morning. In Pereira and Cali, entire buildings were reduced to rubble. The death toll currently stands at 216.

On Monday, Brussels announced the deployment of its Copernicus satellite service to support rescue efforts.