At least 25 ships pass through Strait of Hormuz in a single day, reaching highest level in two months following agreement between US and Iranian regime

Published by Carlos Dominguez 19 de junio, 2026

Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime routes for oil transport, reached its highest level in two months on Thursday, according to data from the maritime tracking company AXSMarine.

According to the firm, a total of 25 commercial vessels crossed the strait on Thursday, the highest figure since mid-April and more than triple the daily average recorded since early March (approximately seven vessels per day).

Uptick in activity in the Strait of Hormuz despite security risks

Eyewitnesses cited by AFP reported a notable increase in activity at nearby ports. At the Emirati port of Korfakkan, south of the strait, lines of empty trucks stretched up to three kilometers as they waited to load cargo, while at least four container ships were unloading. Other ships remained on standby on the horizon.

This uptick follows the agreement reached this week between the United States and Iran to end the conflict and reopen the strait, a waterway through which approximately 20% of the world’s crude oil passes.

Although the agreement provides for a period of 60 days, the talks scheduled for this Friday in Switzerland were postponed. In addition, security risks persist: the Pakistani Navy issued an alert regarding the presence of a mine near the coast of Oman and recommended navigating with “extreme caution.”

The Iranian regime’s rules

Iran’s Strait of Hormuz Authority announced this Friday new regulations for maritime transit during the 60-day ceasefire agreement.

In a post on X, it stated that all ships wishing to transit the strait must request authorization at least 48 hours in advance.

In addition, it announced that during this 60-day period, the collection of "fees" and "Iranian insurance" from vessels crossing the area will be suspended.