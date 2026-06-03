LIVE | Iranian drones hit Kuwait airport, leave several injured

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de junio, 2026

Oil prices rose more than two percent on Wednesday on stalled Middle East peace talks, although stocks rose mainly thanks to continued demand for all things artificial intelligence-related.

Despite Donald Trump's assurances that the U.S. and Iran are moving closer to ending their three-month war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, crude oil investors appear unmoved as they wait for concrete progress.

Times correspond to Eastern Standard Time (ET).

04:23 am UAE calls for unified stance by Gulf countries after attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain 10:29 03/06/2026 10:40 03/06/2026 A senior Emirati official on Wednesday called for a unified stance by Gulf countries following renewed attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain, which were blamed on Iran.



"In light of Iran's repeated aggression against the brotherly states of Kuwait and Bahrain, a firm, unified and cohesive Gulf stance is imperative. No Gulf state should be left to face these attacks alone, because the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states is interconnected, their interests are shared, and their destiny is one and the same," said UAE presidential advisor Anwar Gargash in a post on X.





03:40 am Iran's national soccer team to arrive in Mexico on Sunday

04:21 03/06/2026 04:21 03/06/2026 Iran's soccer team will arrive early Sunday morning in Mexico to settle into its base camp for the World Cup-2026, its press service announced on Wednesday.



03:18 am Lebanon's state-run press reports shelling of vehicle near Beirut

04:21 03/06/2026 04:21 03/06/2026 Lebanon's state-run news agency reported on Wednesday an Israeli shelling near Beirut and attacks in southern Lebanon, on the second day of negotiations in Washington between the two countries.



The NNA reported that a vehicle had been shelled on the Khaldé road, located at the southern entrance to the Lebanese capital.





02:18 am Iranian drones hit Kuwait airport, leave several wounded

Iranian drones struck Kuwait International Airport, an attack that left several injured and forced the suspension of air traffic, authorities in the Persian Gulf country, a U.S. ally





said Wednesday.





This attack tests the April 8 cease-fire, which has largely held despite sporadic strikes, after more than a month of war triggered by U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran.





04:21 03/06/2026 04:21 03/06/2026

Latest developments in the war:

