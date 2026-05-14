UK Health Secretary resigns: 'I have lost confidence in Keir Starmer'

Published by Alejandro Baños 14 de mayo, 2026

The crisis in Downing Street deepened Thursday with a new resignation. Wes Streeting, who served as Health and Social Care Secretary of the United Kingdom until now, submitted his resignation.

The main reason for Streeting's resignation is due to "loss of confidence" in the leadership of the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, after the resounding defeat suffered by the Labour Party a few days ago in local and regional elections.

"It is clear that you will not lead Labour in the next legislative elections," said the now-former Health and Social Care Secretary, alluding to the Prime Minister.

Streeting - who may be one of Starmer's possible rivals in the party's primaries - added that Labour needs "a broad debate, supported by as wide a range of candidates as possible" to secure its future and not lose British leadership.

Since taking office in July 2024, Starmer's popularity has been plummeting, mainly because of the controversies that have peppered him and the electoral defeats he has suffered. First came the resignation of Angela Rayner, who was his right-hand man and now rival in the Labour primaries.

Then came the case of Peter Mandelson. Appointed by Starmer as ambassador to the United States, Mandelson was linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Emails revealed the connection between the diplomat and the sex offender. For this reason, Tim Allan - Downing Street communications chief - and Morgan McSweeney - chief of staff - resigned. The Prime Minister discarded resigning.

Finally, the latest election results which, in addition to that of Streeting, led to the resignation of the Housing Secretary, Miatta Fahnbulleh. Interior Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper asked Starmer to set his departure date.