Lula launches plan against organized crime in Brazil after talking to Trump
Powerful criminal groups such as the Red Command (Comando Vermelho - CV) and the First Capital Command (Primeiro Comando da Capital - PCC) control territories in Brazil such as favelas in Rio de Janeiro and other cities. They profit from drug trafficking and other illegal businesses.
(AFP) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva launched a program on Tuesday to combat organized crime, days after addressing the issue at a meeting in Washington with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, and five months away from seeking re-election.
"Today's act is a signal to tell organized crime that in a short time they will no longer be the owners of any territory," said Lula at an event in Brasilia, reported AFP.
Powerful criminal groups such as the Comando Vermelho (CV) and the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) control territories in Brazil such as favelas in Rio de Janeiro and other cities. They profit from narco-trafficking and other illegal businesses.
Insecurity is one of the central concerns of Brazilians and one of the most common reproaches to the leftist Lula, branded as lax by opponents.
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"I told President Trump that if he was willing to seriously face the fight against organized crime, Brazil had experience and wanted to work together," the president said.
Brazil and the United States signed an agreement in April to exchange intelligence and customs data to curb arms and drug trafficking.
The plan announced Tuesday comes amid a debate over the possibility of the United States designating the CV and the PCC as terrorist groups, a designation rejected by Lula's government on the grounds of sovereignty.
The program aims at disarticulating the economic and operational structures of the criminal factions through their financial asphyxiation, combating money laundering and arms trafficking.
To this end, the government foresees direct resources of 1 billion reais (USD 200 million) by 2026 and an additional 10 billion reais (USD 2 billion) for states and municipalities to acquire specialized equipment such as drones, armored vehicles and body cameras.
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Ahead of presidential elections
The announcement comes less than five months before elections in which Lula, 80, who has governed for a total of three terms, faces off against Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, 45, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, under house arrest for a coup case.
Both appear tied in the latest polls of voting intentions.