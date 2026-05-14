Attorney Julio Jiménez: 'It was an open secret that members of the governing party in Mexico were linked to the Sinaloa Cartel'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de mayo, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director, Karina Yapor, interviewed attorney Julio Jiménez about the accusations of drug trafficking relationship issued by the Administration of President Donald Trump against Mexican political leader Rubén Rocha Moya, as well as on how such situation puts Claudia Sheinbaum's government in a delicate situation.

"It was a scandal and an open secret in Mexico that these Morena governors were closely linked or compromised with organized crime groups, specifically with the Sinaloa Cartel. The head of the federal executive is acting for political purposes, she is acting outside or against an extradition treaty to which Mexico has subscribed and ratified, and is obliged to respect in its scope and content. Sheinbaum is a person who is protecting a narco-governor at any cost, who is trying to generate smokescreens and distractions so that the discussion of public opinion is diverted," said Jiménez.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.