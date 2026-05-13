Reports suggest that Iran retains 70% of its missile capability and regained strategic control in the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian citizens walk past an anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli mural painted on a wall in the capital Tehran on May 10, 2026.ATTA KENARE/AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 12 de mayo, 2026

The official White House narrative about Iran's military collapse faces a serious challenge coming from its own intelligence agencies.

While President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have publicly asserted that Tehran's offensive capabilities were "decimated" and "crushed," classified assessments from earlier this month, initially disclosed by the New York Times, present a picture that worries the strategic brass in Washington.

According to these reports, Iran has managed to restore operational access to the vast majority of its missile sites, launchers and subway bunkers.

Far from being neutralized, the Persian regime maintains intact approximately 70% of its pre-conflict missile inventory, a figure that includes both long-range ballistic projectiles and cruise missiles intended for naval and ground targets.

Reactivated threat in the Strait of Hormuz

The most alarming development for hemispheric security and global commerce is the recovery of missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. intelligence indicates that Iran has regained operational control of 30 of the 33 missile sites located in this vital sea lane, through which one-fifth of the world's daily oil consumption transits.

Reports detail that while damage to the facilities varies, Iranian forces are using mobile launchers to position projectiles at strategic points. In some cases, they even have fixed launch pads that have been restored to functionality. Of the sites facing the strait, only three remain completely inactive.

This response capability puts more than 20 U.S. warships currently patrolling the area at direct risk of enforcing the blockade.

Despite intense coalition bombardment, 90% of Iran's subway storage facilities are now considered "partially or fully operational," underscoring a survivability that Pentagon planners appear to have underestimated.

The dilemma of munitions and industrial production

The persistence of the Iranian arsenal places the Trump administration at a logistical crossroads. During the air campaign, U.S. forces employed record levels of critical munitions: some 1,000 Tomahawk missiles (ten times the Pentagon's annual production) and more than 1,300 Patriot interceptors.

Replenishing these inventories will not be an immediate task. Companies such as Lockheed Martin currently produce about 650 Patriot interceptors a year; although plans are to triple that number, the rocket engine industry cannot scale production at the rate demanded by the White House.

This shortage of "smart munitions" and bunker busters forced commanders to make compromised tactical decisions during the war.

Rather than attempt total destruction of the subway complexes, which would have depleted the reserves needed for possible conflicts in Asia with China or North Korea, the Pentagon opted to try to seal off the entrances to the facilities, a strategy that new intelligence shows had mixed results.

Contrasting reactions in Washington

From the White House, the official position is still one of total victory. Olivia Wales, spokeswoman for the presidency, reiterated that Iran's army has been "crushed" and dismissed reports of military reconstitution as propaganda in favor of the Revolutionary Guard.

The Pentagon, through its acting spokesman Joel Valdez, harshly criticized the media coverage, calling it "shameful" that what they consider a "historic achievement" is being questioned.

However, the contrast between the political rhetoric and the technical reality of the weapons stockpiles generates unease among European allies. They fear that their own ammunition orders will be delayed if the Pentagon must prioritize replenishing its stockpiles in the face of an eventual resumption of hostilities.

Although Iran's leadership has been severely battered and its economy is reeling under the strain of the conflict, its ability to maintain a latent military threat complicates any ultimate negotiated exit.

The Iranian "military renaissance" that Washington denies in public appears to be, according to its own spies, an operational reality that cannot be ignored on the global security chessboard.