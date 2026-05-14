'El Niño' climate phenomenon could be especially strong this year, according to experts

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de mayo, 2026

The nation's Climate Prediction Center announced Thursday that the El Niño weather pattern is "likely to emerge soon" and could reach "very strong" levels later in the year.

It is the latest forecast for this naturally occurring phenomenon that could leave populations around the world vulnerable to extreme weather conditions.

Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) noted in their latest monthly bulletin that there is an 82% chance that El Niño will emerge between May and July, extending into next year.

Likewise, there is currently a greater than 50% chance that the phenomenon will become "strong" or "very strong" sometime between September and November, according to NOAA charts.

Uncertainty about the intensity of the phenomenon

However, the scientists warned that "while confidence in the occurrence of El Niño has increased since last month, there is still substantial uncertainty in the peak strength of El Niño, with no strength categorization exceeding a 37% chance."

They also noted that "Stronger El Niño events do not ensure strong impacts; they can only make certain impacts more likely."