Matthew Perry death case adds another conviction: Prison for drug middleman

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de mayo, 2026

A middleman who helped supply the drugs that killed the Friends actor Matthew Perry was imprisoned in California on Wednesday, AFP reported.

Erik Fleming became the fourth person to be sentenced in connection with the Canadian star's death. Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home in 2023.

Fleming, 56, was ordered to serve two years in federal prison, followed by three additional years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of the drug resulting in death.

"There was overwhelming evidence that Mr. Fleming supplied the drugs that caused Mr. Perry's death," Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Yaniello told the court in Los Angeles.

'Ketamine Queen' also in prison

Last month, Jasveen Sangha, a British-American woman nicknamed The Ketamine Queen, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the actor's death.

Sangha worked with Fleming to sell 51 vials of ketamine to Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry's personal assistant.

Iwamasa administered the substance to the actor on several occasions, including on Oct. 28, 2023, when he injected him with at least three doses of the Sangha-supplied ketamine, resulting in his death.

Iwamasa is expected to receive sentencing this month. Two doctors have also been sentenced.