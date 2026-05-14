LIVE | “We’re going to have a fantastic future”: Trump expresses optimism about U.S.-China relations

President Donald Trump arrived Wednesday in China, where he will hold meetings with dictator Xi Jinping to discuss different economic and geopolitical issues, with the war in Iran and trade as some of the main topics in the background.

21:53

Trump praises Xi and expresses optimism about the future of relations between the two countries

21:53 13/05/2026

21:53 13/05/2026

Trump praised Xi during his official meeting in China, highlighting his leadership and expressing optimism about the future of the relationship between the two powers, saying both countries have a positive era of cooperation ahead.



“We're going to have a fantastic future together. I have such respect for China. The job you've done. You're a great leader. I say it to everybody. You're a great leader,” Trump told Xi during the meeting.