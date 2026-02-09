Two top Starmer aides resign over ex-ambassador's Epstein ties, putting prime minister on the ropes

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de febrero, 2026

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under pressure following the resignation of his chief of staff and communications director over his former ambassador to the United States' links to Jeffrey Epstein. However, Starmer is not contemplating stepping down and is "focused on his job," a spokesman said Monday.

Asked whether Starmer might resign on Monday, the spokesman replied in the negative, adding that the prime minister is getting on with the job of implementing change across the country.

The Labour leader is scheduled to address his party's MPs later in the day, as some of them have joined Conservative opposition calls for him to resign.

The Labour leader, in office for 19 months, is facing calls for his resignation from opposition politicians over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as U.S. ambassador, despite knowing Mandelson had maintained links with Epstein after the American sex offender was convicted in 2008.

The communications chief resigned on Monday, Downing Street confirmed, in the latest blow for the beleaguered leader as his government grapples with the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

"I have decided to stand down to allow a new No. 10 team to be built," Tim Allan said in a short statement less than 24 hours after Starmer's chief of staff also resigned.

His chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, stepped down on Sunday, depriving Starmer of his closest advisor and someone who has long acted as a shield against criticism of the British leader.