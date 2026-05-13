LIVE | IAEA warns world is depleting oil reserves at record speed due to Middle East war

Published by Israel DuroCarlos Dominguez 13 de mayo, 2026

The continuation of the conflict in the Middle East, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues to bring the world closer to an economic catastrophe. After the U.N. warned about the impact of fertilizers on a possible famine affecting more than 45 million people, the IAEA warned that oil consumption could lead to shortages.

This has caused the price of crude oil to continue to soar, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also surpassing $100 per barrel and Brent hovering around $110.

On the other front of the war, Israel has continued to attack Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, while the Lebanese military has continued to study how to disarm the Iranian-affiliated terrorist group.

Timestamps are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

10:17 am Iran claims that control over the Strait of Hormuz will generate significant economic revenue 16:29 13/05/2026 16:38 13/05/2026 The Iranian regime's military spokesman said Wednesday that Tehran's dominance over the Strait of Hormuz could produce "significant economic revenue" and strengthen Iran's international position.



"Our control of the Strait of Hormuz will generate significant economic revenue for our country, potentially even doubling our oil revenue, and will strengthen our influence on the international stage," military spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said, according to the ISNA news agency.



Akraminia added that the western part of the strait was controlled by the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval forces, while the eastern section was supervised by the Iranian navy.

10:08 am Wall Street opens mixed on inflation, tech rally 16:25 13/05/2026 16:29 13/05/2026 The New York Stock Exchange began Wednesday's trading day with mixed performance, showing caution after an increase in wholesale inflation and a renewed appetite for technology stocks.



In the early stages of the session, the Dow Jones retreated 0.36%, while the Nasdaq gained 0.20% and the S&P 500 posted a slight advance of 0.04%.

09:03 am IAEA warns world is depleting oil reserves at record speed due to Middle East war 15:03 13/05/2026 16:25 13/05/2026 The world is depleting its oil reserves at a record pace due to the war in the Middle East that is cutting off supplies from the Gulf, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned Wednesday.



World stockpiles fell by 117 million barrels in April, the Paris-based agency said in its monthly report.



The figure adds to the 129-million barrel drop recorded in the month of March, following the start of the U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. "The rapid contraction of stockpiles, amid these ongoing disruptions, may portend future crude oil price hikes."

08:41 am. Crude oil prices continue to rise and WTI breaks $100 barrier 15:01 13/05/2026 15:56 13/05/2026 Crude oil prices continue to soar, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also surpassing $100 per barrel and Brent hovering around $110.



At the start of trading on Wall Street, Brent was trading at $107.8 per barrel, while WTI was up to $102.5.

08:25 AM Australia willing to join Hormuz mission proposed by France and U.K. 15:00 13/05/2026 15:56 13/05/2026 Australia is willing to join the "neutral and peaceful" mission proposed by France and the United Kingdom to secure the Strait of Hormuz, Defense Minister Richard Marles said Wednesday.



The Australian government will have an E-7A Wedgetail surveillance aircraft that had already been deployed in the region to protect the United Arab Emirates from Iranian drone strikes, Marles said.

08:18 am Italy to deploy another two minehunter ships near Hormuz 14:58 13/05/2026 15:56 13/05/2026 Italy's defense minister announced Wednesday that Italy will make two more minehunter ships available near the Gulf so they can quickly intervene and maintain security in the Strait of Hormuz when conditions permit.



"Purely as a precautionary measure and taking into account the time needed for the transfer and redeployment of means, we envisage positioning two minehunters relatively closer to the Strait of Hormuz," Minister Guido Crosetto explained to the Italian Parliament.

07:57 am Israel announces new strikes against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon 14:57 13/05/2026 15:56 13/05/2026 The Israeli military announced Wednesday the launch of a new wave of strikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire agreed with the Lebanese government to end fighting with the armed group.



"The Israel Defense Forces have begun attacking Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure in several areas of southern Lebanon," the IDF said in a statement, hours after issuing new evacuation orders for several locations in the region.

06:02 am Iran hangs man accused of spying on Israel, the sixth since the start of the war 14:52 13/05/2026 15:56 13/05/2026 Iranian authorities on Wednesday hanged a man in his 30s convicted of spying on Israel, the sixth person executed on such charges since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war. Mizan Online of the Iranian judiciary described Ehsan Afreshteh, 32, as "a Mossad-trained spy in Nepal who sold sensitive information to Israel."



But Norway-based NGOs Hengaw and Iran Human Rights (IHR) claimed in separate statements that Afreshteh had denied sharing top-secret documents with Israeli intelligence and that he had been subjected to "forced confessions" televised confessions obtained by torture.



A cybersecurity specialist, Afreshteh had insisted that all he had done was "warn independent websites about cyberattacks," Hengaw said.