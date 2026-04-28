King Charles III to Congress: 'The alliance between our two nations is more important today than it has ever been'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 28 de abril, 2026

King Charles III of the United Kingdom spoke in front of a joint session of Congress. For more than an hour, the British monarch highlighted the shared history between the United States and the United Kingdom, referred to the latest assassination attempt on Donald Trump and stressed the importance of Christian values for the West.

Accompanied by Queen Camilla, Charles III spoke in front of members of the House of Representatives, the Senate, Supreme Court justices and senior military commanders. Amid bipartisan cheers, the king congratulated the American people on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The speech marked the second time in history that a British monarch addressed a joint session of Congress. The first and so far only time was in 1991, when Queen Isabel II did the same during the presidency of George H.W. Bush.

"For all of that time, our destinies as nations have been interlinked"

The king began by highlighting the shared history between the two countries, stressing that, today, the alliance is "more important than ever."

"With a spirit of 1776, in our minds, we can perhaps agree that we do not always agree, at least in the first instance. "Indeed, the very principle on which your Congress was founded — no taxation without representation — was at once a fundamental disagreement between us. And at the same time, a shared democratic value which you inherited from us. (...) For all of that time, our destinies as nations have been interlinked. As Oscar Wilde said, 'we have really everything in common with America nowadays, except, of course, language,'" the British monarch said.

"The challenges we face are too great for any one nation to bear alone. But in this unpredictable environment, our alliance cannot rest on past achievements, or assume that foundational principles simply endure," he added.

In addition, Charles III emphasized the importance of upholding Christian values: "And, Mr. Speaker, for many here and for myself, the Christian faith is a firm anchor and daily inspiration that guides us."

Charles III on the latest Trump assassination attempt

The king also referred to the latest assassination attempt against Trump, which occurred over the weekend during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"We meet, too, in the aftermath of the incident not far from this great building that sought to harm the leadership of your nation and to foment wider fear and discord. Let me say with unshakeable resolve: Such acts of violence will never succeed. Whatever our differences, whatever disagreements we may have, we stand united in our commitment to uphold democracy, to protect all our people from harm and to salute the courage of those who daily risk their lives in the service of our countries," the British monarch said.