Jury awards $49.5 million to family of Boeing 737 MAX victim in 2019
The lawsuit was filed by the family members of Samya Stumo, who died in the March 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash, which killed a total of 157 people.
A jury on Wednesday awarded $49.5 million in damages to the family of a 24-year-old American woman who died in a Boeing 737 MAX crash in 2019.
The lawsuit was filed by the relatives of Samya Stumo, who died in the March 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash, which killed a total of 157 people.
The Chicago jury, which deliberated for about two hours, determined the total amount of damages suffered by the plaintiff to be $49.5 million, according to the documents.
Society
Boeing ordered to pay $28 million to family of Indian Ethiopian Airlines flight victim
Víctor Mendoza
Nearly all of the civil claims related to the accident had been settled out of court.
But in Stumo's case his family failed to reach a settlement with Boeing before the trial, which began Monday.
The crash
But the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa, killing all occupants.
The Ethiopian crash occurred about four and a half months after a Lion Air incident in Indonesia.
The two crashes left a total of 346 fatalities.