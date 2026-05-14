Jury awards $49.5 million to family of Boeing 737 MAX victim in 2019

Published by Williams Perdomo 14 de mayo, 2026

A jury on Wednesday awarded $49.5 million in damages to the family of a 24-year-old American woman who died in a Boeing 737 MAX crash in 2019.

The lawsuit was filed by the relatives of Samya Stumo, who died in the March 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash, which killed a total of 157 people.

The Chicago jury, which deliberated for about two hours, determined the total amount of damages suffered by the plaintiff to be $49.5 million, according to the documents.

Nearly all of the civil claims related to the accident had been settled out of court.

But in Stumo's case his family failed to reach a settlement with Boeing before the trial, which began Monday.