'We don't want to go in and kill people': Trump calls on Iran to act 'smart' to reach a deal

Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de mayo, 2026

President Donald Trump again called on the Iranian regime to reach an deal that would end the conflict in the Middle East.

From the White House and in front of the media, Trump claimed to Iran to act "smart" while assuring that their purpose is not to attack and fatalities.

"They should do the smart thing, because we don't want to go in and kill people. Really don't. ... I don't want to, it's too tough," Trump noted from the Oval Office.

Moreover, the president declined to say what Iran would have to do to violate the truce agreed on April 8.

"They know what to do, or what not to do more importantly," Trump said.

Finally, the president criticized the ambiguity of the messages issued by the Iranian regime.

"What I don’t like about Iran is they’ll talk to me with such great respect, and then they’ll go on television, they’ll say, ‘We did not speak to the president,’ ... So they play games, but let me just tell you, they want to make a deal, and who wouldn’t? When your military is totally gone, we could do anything we want to them," Trump said.