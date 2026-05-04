Trump launches 'Project Freedom': US to escort neutral ships in Strait of Hormuz

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 3 de mayo, 2026

President Donald Trump on Sunday announced the launch of "Project Freedom," a humanitarian initiative in which the U.S. military will safely escort ships from various nations out of the Strait of Hormuz.

As the president explained through his Truth Social platform, the measure responds to requests from countries around the world whose vessels have been caught up in the regional conflict despite being "neutral and innocent bystanders."

The operation is scheduled to begin this Monday morning, Middle Eastern time. Trump stressed that the action seeks to free people and businesses that have no connection to the hostilities.

"Countries from all over the World, almost all of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute going on so visibly, and violently, for all to see, have asked the United States if we could help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz," the president posted.

Humanitarian gesture and warning of force

President Trump described the project as a humanitarian gesture aimed especially at protecting the health and safety of the crews. He reported that many of the affected ships have critical levels of basic supplies after months of tensions in the area.

"Many of these Ships are running low on food, and everything else necessary for largescale crews to stay on board in a healthy and sanitary manner" the president detailed.

Trump added that the mission is intended to demonstrate goodwill, even mentioning that his representatives are holding "very positive discussions" with Iran that could lead to favorable outcomes for all parties.

However, the announcement included a blunt warning against any attempt to sabotage the evacuation operation. The president was blunt in pointing out the consequences of possible obstruction: "If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully."

Maritime attacks and Iran's sovereignty challenge

The launch of "Project Freedom" comes at a time of extreme volatility in the Strait of Hormuz. This Sunday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center reported that a large cargo ship was attacked by multiple small vessels about 11 nautical miles west of Sirik, Iran.

Although the crew was unharmed, the incident underscores the risks in one of the world's most important energy choke points.

In parallel, the Iranian leadership has signaled its intention to maintain an iron grip on the sea lane. Ali Nikzad, deputy speaker of Iran's parliament, declared Sunday that the country will not relent in its claims over the area.

"What is certain is that we will not retreat from the Strait of Hormuz, and it will not return to its pre-war state," the Iranian official said.

The Trump administration has expressed doubts about the 14-point peace plan recently proposed by Tehran, opting instead to ensure the free navigation of neutral actorsunder U.S. protection.

It is estimated that approximately one-fifth of the world's consumption of petroleum liquids transits this strait, making the area's security a global economic priority.