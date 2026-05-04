Former Sinaloa Cartel leader 'El Chapo' Guzmán asks US to transfer him to Mexico

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de mayo, 2026

Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán - former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel - formally asked U.S. authorities to be transferred to Mexico, his home country.

The drug trafficker considers his sentence - he is currently serving a life sentence in the maximum security prison ADX Florence in Colorado - to be a "cruel punishment," for which he is asking that his "right" to return to Mexico be recognized.

According to AFP, El Chapo has been sending letters to U.S. authorities requesting his return to his country. Many of these letters are addressed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

In them he has taken the opportunity to criticize his prison situation and the conditions he is exposed to at ADX Florence.

After escaping twice from two Mexican prisons, El Chapo was extradited to the United States in 2017.

The court sentenced him to life imprisonment for incurring a multitude of crimes, including narco-trafficking, forming a criminal organization, money laundering and armed violence.