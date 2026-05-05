LIVE | Iran intensifies its threats due to the US operation in Ormuz

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de mayo, 2026

Iran on Tuesday raised the tone of its threats in the face of a U.S. operation to escort ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a day after several attacks in the region that put the cease-fire at risk.

The U.S. and the Islamic Republic are engaged in a struggle for control of this strategic passage, through which a fifth of the world's oil trade used to pass.

Washington is trying by all means to put pressure on Tehran and is demanding that it abandon its nuclear program.

The times are Eastern Standard Time.

08:30 Am Iran "hasn't even started" 14:23 05/05/2026 15:01 05/05/2026 Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the United States, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned that his country had "not even started" in its standoff over the strategic waterway and that U.S. actions in the Strait of Hormuz had put navigation at risk.



08:00 am Stock markets fall on rising tensions 14:23 05/05/2026 14:47 05/05/2026 Asian stock markets fell as a fresh spike in Middle East tensions stoked fears over a fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire, and oil prices retreated slightly after Monday's gains.





07:40 am Maersk sails through the Strait of Hormuz 14:23 05/05/2026 14:47 05/05/2026 Danish shipping giant Maersk stated that one of its vessels had sailed through the Strait of Hormuz under U.S. escort, adding that the transit was completed "without incident."





07:30 Am India criticizes attack on UAE 14:22 05/05/2026 14:47 05/05/2026 India condemned the drone attack on an energy facility in the United Arab Emirates, in which three Indians were injured, and urged that uninterrupted access to the Strait of Hormuz be ensured.





07:22 Am South Korea weighs possibility of engaging in the Strait of Hormuz 14:22 05/05/2026 14:47 05/05/2026 South Korea stated that it would "review its stance" on joining U.S. operations in the Strait of Hormuz after President Donald Trump urged Seoul to participate following an apparent Iranian attack on one of its ships.



07:00 Am Britain calls for de-escalation 14:22 05/05/2026 14:22 05/05/2026 British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for a de-escalation in the Middle East after the United Arab Emirates reported attacks for the first time since a truce was declared almost a month ago.



06:30 Am Iran says there are no plans to attack the United Arab Emirates 14:21 05/05/2026 14:47 05/05/2026 Iran had "no premeditated program" to attack oil facilities in the United Arab Emirates, according to statements by a military official quoted by Iranian state television, after the United Arab Emirates blamed the Islamic republic for a drone strike on an energy facility in Fujairah.



"What happened was the product of the U.S. military's adventurism to create a passage for ships to illegally pass through" the Strait of Hormuz, the official said. "The U.S. military must be held accountable for it."



06:00 Am US claims to have destroyed Iranian ships 14:21 05/05/2026 14:47 05/05/2026 A senior U.S. admiral claimed that U.S. forces had destroyed six Iranian vessels and shot down missiles and drones fired at U.S. Navy ships and merchantmen by Tehran's military, although Tehran denied that any vessels had been sunk.





05:30 Am Trump: "No damage" at Hormuz 14:20 05/05/2026 14:47 05/05/2026 President Donald Trump downplayed tensions after U.S. warships entered the Strait of Hormuz, saying Iran had "fired a few shots" but had caused no damage other than that suffered by a South Korean vessel.



"Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.



05:18 Am UAE Attack The United Arab Emirates claimed to have been the target of Iranian attacks, including one against its vital Fujairah energy hub in which three Indians were injured.



"These attacks represent a dangerous escalation and an unacceptable transgression," the UAE's foreign ministry said, adding that the country reserves the "right to respond."



14:21 05/05/2026 14:47 05/05/2026

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