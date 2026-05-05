DOJ sues Denver for illegally banning the use of semiautomatic rifles

Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de mayo, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against the Denver Administration for banning the use of some semi-automatic rifles that are protected by the Constitution.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DOJ alleged that Denver officials are violating the Second Amendment.

"The Constitution is not a suggestion and the Second Amendment is not a second-class right," said acting attorney general Todd Blanche.

"Denver's ban on commonly owned semi-automatic rifles directly violates the right to bear arms. This Department of Justice will vigorously defend the liberties of law-abiding citizens nationwide," Blanche added.

By ordinance, the Denver Administration banned the use of certain semi-automatic rifles - including the AR-15 - by deeming them to be "assault rifles."

Before the DOJ filed its lawsuit, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston (Democratic Party) said his "priority" is to "keep Denverites safe."